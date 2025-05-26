Why My Father Converted From Muslim To Christian – Shank

Share

Popular comedian, Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel better known as Shank Comics has recounted how his father switched from being a Muslim to a Christian.

He made this known while speaking to a fan he met in the United States.

The fan had informed Shank that he thought he were Muslim like himself, however, Shank noted that he is a Christian.

Speaking on his muslim name ‘Saheed’ he clarified that he has the name because his father used to be a Muslim.

He noted that his father had converted on the day a church gave him food while he was famished.

READ ALSO:

Shank said; “My daddy was a Muslim. Then there was one time he was fucking hungry then one church gave him food, then he became a Christian. I swear to God, my dad is so cheap.”

Reactions trailing this posts;

@ugo_shib said; “He is doing the same thing, because of fame and money he became stup!d”

@Magik_jay_ remarked: “Warey da use him papa for content”

@Ameboibadan commented: “This ur own pass Esua oooo u sold ur daddy out because of Content ”

@crestwrld wrote: “It’s a common thing, people vote for bad leaders because of food.

That’s why the FG will make sure lots of her citizens are poor for easy control.”

@thatguyharyor remarked: “He’s throwing his dad under the bus because he wants to clip farm LMAO”

Watch video below;

https://twitter.com/AsakyGRN/status/1926921308861809056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1926921308861809056%7Ctwgr%5Ef6b4a77b3abb50ad3eb58574add8b63585136e39%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gistreel.com%2Fmy-father-converted-from-muslim-to-christian-because-of-food-shank%2F

Share