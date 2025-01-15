Why My Father Bought Out My First Music Contract – Davido

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed why his father, Adedeji Adeleke bought out his first music contract.

Davido made this known while reacting to a post by talent manager, Tosin Ashafa, who shared details about his first official music contract.

Taking to his X page, Ashafa revealed that after Davido’s father realised that the singer was determined to push his music career without his support, he reached out to them and bought out the contract Davido signed with them.

He wrote, “I signed @davido to his 1st official contract under Black Diamond Promotions with Cecil Hammond/another silent partner.

“We hired @GodwinTom to manage him. Dr Adeleke realized David was really serious about pushing his music without him, reached out to us, and bought us out.”

Reacting to the revelation, Davido noted that the contract was good, but his father wanted him to keep 100 per cent of his work.

Davido wrote, “Lmao I remember this day. No, I signed the contract in 2011 … was a good contract not bad! But Daddy wanted me to have 100 per cent of whatever I was doing!

“Especially after I played him the first cut of Dami Duro’s video in his office! He knew it was game time!!!

“So much respect for you guys for allowing me to walk!! Just know u were part of something that turned out to be phenomenal!!”

