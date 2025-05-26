Why Must I Vote?

Share

Voting in elections is one way citizens assert and affirm their sovereign rights. It is a primary method by which democratic nations choose their leaders.

The understanding is that those elected by the will of the people will be accountable to their constituents. Countries and peoples design their democratic frameworks.

Some nations practice parliamentary democracy, while others adhere to the presidential system. Some countries employ a variant of both presidential and parliamentary systems.

Some nations practice socialist democracy, while others have alternative forms of democratic governance, including a constitutional monarchy, direct democracy, and an Assembly-Independent government.

These forms of governance vary in specifics and, under constitutional provisions, reflect their unique histories, values, and trajectories. In most countries around the world, voting is a democratic right.

It is embedded in some constitutions and forms part of fundamental rights. It is essential to highlight the fact that some people paid the ultimate price to secure voting rights for various classes of citizens.

People marched and fought to establish voting rights for women, African Americans, and former slaves. The 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolished slavery, while the 14th Amendment (1868) defined citizenship and guaranteed equal protection under the law for all citizens.

The 15th Amendment (1870) granted voting rights to African American men, while the 19th Amendment (1920) guaranteed women’s suffrage, empowering women with the right to vote.

The Voting Rights Act (1965) safeguarded voting rights for racial and ethnic minorities. Nigeria has alternated between colonial rule, military rule, parliamentary democracy and a presidential system of government.

Nigerians fought to end colonial rule and achieved voting rights for all citizens. Nigeria gained independence, but could not handle the voting rights of Nigerian citizens.

We used subterfuge, ethnic and religious manipulations, violence, rigging, divide and rule and other underhanded tactics to end the first republic.

Some of the manipulators, ethnic and religious chauvinists and opportunists found their way back to the government and served the cause of military rule diligently and faithfully.

Yet, students, civil society activists, working-class elements, and members of the academic groups and patriotic elements fought for a return to civil rule.

It is, therefore, presumptuous and preposterous to assume that Nigerians do not understand the tenets of democracy and must be compelled through an Act of the National Assembly to carry out their civic responsibility.

It is dangerous to copy and mimic what happens in other countries and impose or dump the same on us. Any proposed bill on electoral matters must capture our history and peculiar circumstances.

It is counterproductive to hug the limelight and assume that any bill can be rammed down the throat of Nigerians. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the fundamental law of the land.

It supersedes all other laws and does not tolerate competition from other legal frameworks. It clearly and unambiguously articulates the rights of the Nigerian people, and these rights are outlined in Chapter IV and are referred to as basic rights.

Section 39 of the Constitution states that every person is entitled to freedom of expression, which includes the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.

Section 40 grants every person the right to assemble freely and associate with others, particularly allowing individuals to form or join any political party, trade union, or other association to protect their interests.

Section 42 stipulates that a citizen of Nigeria, by belonging to a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion, or political opinion, shall not be subjected solely on that basis to any disabilities or restrictions imposed by the laws in force in Nigeria or any executive or administrative actions of the government compared to other citizens.

The implication is that no individual, group or organisation can infringe upon the fundamental rights of Nigerians to belong to a political party, reject any present political parties, or establish an alternative political party or association.

Nothing can undermine this right. The same principle applies to the right to vote in elections. A Nigerian may dismiss all the political parties if they do not align with the individual’s ideological preferences.

A Nigerian may choose not to vote for any candidates running for election. This is a fundamental right of the individual, and no law in a democratic society can violate it.

Those concerned about low voter turnout must ask the pertinent questions: Why are some Nigerians reluctant to vote? Why are some Nigerians afraid of the polling units?

Why are some young Nigerians hesitant to serve as Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers? Why does the country experience low voter turnout in some elections despite the voter turnout in previous elections? Nigerians are passionate about voting.

I have seen elderly Nigerians at the polling units at 5 a.m. for an election scheduled for 8:30 a.m. I have seen a pregnant woman leave the polling unit for the hospital and return to vote after giving birth.

I have seen persons with disabilities struggling with others for a vantage spot at the polling unit. I have witnessed polling units where people stayed and voted almost until daybreak. I have seen families move their cooking utensils and other cooking paraphernalia to the polling units.

I have also encountered people who went to the polling units and returned with broken heads and broken legs. I have seen people evacuate their communities due to rampaging political thugs.

There are reports of Presiding Officers being beaten and forced to alter results. There are reports of votes being cast and destroyed. There are reports of unimaginable events and sieges at some polling units and collation centres.

There are reports of families being held hostage and their husbands serving as Collation/Returning Officers being coerced to announce fake results. There are reports of electoral materials being diverted and not reaching their destinations.

There are documented reports of individuals being induced to announce results while elections are ongoing. These are the issues. We must also find out why having a clean and reliable voter register has proved difficult.

How did double and multiple names get into the register? No doubt, some people wanted to beat or cheat the system. How did underage persons get into the voters’ register? Some people wanted to cheat the system.

One double or multiple registrants chucked out of the register will affect voter turnout, but the person is not supposed to be there in the first place.

Let us assume that the law is passed and a million Nigerians refuse to vote due to suspicions that the election has been predetermined. Do we possess the machinery to prosecute a million people and send them to jail?

When you create unenforceable laws, you diminish the prestige and efficacy of the legislation. Two things are self-evident in the proposed bill pending before the National Assembly.

The first is that it adopts a copycat approach to law-making. You do not import a specific process or procedure into Nigeria simply because it works in other countries.

Are our political systems the same as those of other nations? Have we compared the level of their technological and scientific advancement with ours? Do they share the same ethnic, cultural, and religious diversity as Nigeria?

Have they undergone colonial and military rule? Did they fight for independence, and did some of their compatriots pay the ultimate price? Did they stand against military incursion into the political sphere?

Do they have a ruling class devoid of ideology yet can coexist comfortably under military and civilian rule? We must not import blindly. Nigerians do not need a coercive law to exercise their franchise.

Nigerians want the ruling elite to remove the obstacles to their right to vote. In other words, the political elite must recommit to the rights of the people as the sole determinant of those who should govern.

They must not use dubious means to inflate or get people to inflate the voters’ register. The electoral management body must use sophisticated hardware to clean up the register and remove multiple, double and underage registrants.

Their removal from the voter register will give an accurate account of those eligible to vote and reflect the voter turnout. Free and fair elections must eschew violence, intimidation and acts capable of preventing the free exercise by the people of their mandate.

Compulsory voting in Nigeria may increase turnout on paper, but it doesn’t guarantee meaningful participation. Many Nigerians abstain from voting due to insecurity, ideologically barren political parties, lack of faith in electoral outcomes, or the absence of credible candidates.

When political parties serve only as vehicles for political ascendency, they may be incapable of galvanising Nigerians to the polling units.

Without reforms to build trust, ensure safety, and strengthen institutions like INEC, forcing citizens to vote might lead to apathy-driven choices or even more electoral malpractice.

We must deal with the fundamental and evidence-based issues of low voter turnout and abandon the unhealthy path of scapegoats and copycat syndrome.

