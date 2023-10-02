Why Muslims Must Stop Street Begging In Nigeria – Islamic Scholar

A University Don, Professor Afiz Oladosu, has expressed concern about a significant number of Muslim believers involved in street begging across various Nigerian states.

The former Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Ibadan expressed his disappointment on Sunday in Ibadan during the 2023 delegates’ conference and inauguration of the new executive council of the Political Awareness Group (PAG), which is led by Dr Lukman Fasasi.

Speaking at the conference, Professor Oladosu emphasized that it is the duty of Muslim communities and organizations to establish mechanisms aimed at halting or reducing the practice of begging among Muslims throughout the nation.

Professor Afiz Oladosu, who holds the position of Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies, expressed regret that certain Muslim believers have adopted begging as a profession.

The event at which Professor Oladosu spoke, under the theme “Creating a pathway for sustainable development: Muslims on call,” was attended by notable individuals including the former Secretary to the Oyo State government, Alhaji Akin Olajide, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Soliu Adelabu, the Baagi of Saki, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adegoke, Professor Abideen Olaiya, and members of the outgoing PAG executives led by Barrister Abdul-Waheed Olowonjaiye.

Professor Oladosu, represented by Professor Ibrahim Usman, the Head of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies at the University of Ibadan, advised Islamic organizations to take steps to ensure that every Muslim under their purview has a viable means of livelihood.

He added that this would go a long way in discouraging and reducing begging among the Muslims in the country.

“We have talked about the basic objectives of Islamic law, one of which tends to protect the future of unborn generations, and in doing this, one of the things that Islam puts in place is the discouragement of begging as a profession.

“While begging in Islam is permitted when a Muslim is in crisis or facing a disaster, it is forbidden as a profession.

“This is because Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon Him) was reported to have said in many of the traditions that Muslims should not ask people for things, rather, they should go out and work.

“Again, Umar Ibn Kattab, the second caliphate, was reported to have driven some Muslims out of the Mosque and told them that they could not be saying that Allah should enrich us when they have stopped working. So, as Muslims, you must go out and work.

“So, one of the responsibilities of our Muslim societies and communities today is to ensure that we put a mechanism in place that will discourage begging among Muslims so that every Muslim will be empowered to have a source of livelihood,” Oladosu added.