Former manager of the ex-renowned Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Emeka Chochoo, has disclosed the reason for the amputation of one of the actor’s legs.

His statement came after it was reported that Mr Ibu underwent seven successful surgeries, including the amputation, due to an infection that affected the arteries at the ankle.

He disclosed that Mr Ibu is responding well to treatment and is gradually healing.

However amidst challenges, the medical team has been working diligently to address various health issues affecting the actor.

Chochoo disclosed that the amputation became a necessary step in Mr Ibu’s medical journey due to an infection that impacted one of the arteries at the ankle.

Unfortunately, the condition went undetected until it reached a critical stage, leading to the difficult decision to amputate the leg.

He said, “The doctors are treating everything one after the other. What led to the amputation of one of his legs was an infection that affected one of the arteries at the ankle.

“Blood wasn’t flowing into the leg, which was not detected on time. When it was, it had become too late, causing the doctors to decide on the amputation,”

He also mentioned that they are making plans to fly him abroad for proper treatment, however his surgery took place in Nigeria and he’s been taken of in the country presently.

Speaking further, he said, “The surgery was done in Nigeria. He will soon be flown out of the country for further treatment but for now, he is being cared for in Nigeria,”