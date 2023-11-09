Why Mr Ibu’s Leg Was Amputated – Ex-Manager

The former manager of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Emeka Chochoo has finally opened up on the reason why the leg of the actor was amputated.

This is coming on the heels that Mr Ibu had successfully underwent seven surgeries in the past.

However, amid challenges New Telegraph gathered that the medical team has been working diligently to address various health issues affecting the actor.

Speaking on the development, Chochoo disclosed that the amputation became a necessary step in Mr Ibu’s medical journey due to an infection that impacted one of the arteries at the ankle.

He, however, disclosed that Mr Ibu is responding well to treatment and is gradually healing.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he said unfortunately, the condition went undetected until it reached a critical stage, leading to the difficult decision to amputate the leg.

He said, “I was with him up until yesterday. I worked as Mr Ibu’s manager for over a decade.

“He is responding well to treatment; he is gradually healing.

“The doctors are treating everything one after the other. What led to the amputation of one of his legs was an infection that affected one of the arteries at the ankle.

“Blood wasn’t flowing into the leg, which was not detected on time. When it was, it had become too late, causing the doctors to decide on the amputation.

Chochoo also stated that the surgery was done in Nigeria, but the actor will soon be flown abroad for further treatment.

“The surgery was done in Nigeria. He will soon be flown out of the country for further treatment but for now, he is being cared for in Nigeria.”