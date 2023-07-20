Why Most Reality TV Star Winners Fail In Music Industry – Iyanya

Popular Afropop singer and songwriter, Iyanya has aired his mind on why most reality TV stars don’t thrive after winning.

The singer who took to his social media page reel out different reasons why most reality stars don’t grow after winning the show

According to the “Kukere” crooner, “most of the reality personalities do not intend to go on to be famous after winning the competition.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he said the likes of those who succeed after winning are the ones that went to the platform with the intention of becoming famous and relevant.

He said, “Obviously, most people who win these reality shows don’t have any plans of being famous or anything.

‘It just happened to them. Yeah, he has a nice voice, tried it and he won.

“So, I believe that the people who go further are the people who prayed for that platform. And they finally got it and they are like, ‘I’m not going back from here.’ That is how I look at it.”