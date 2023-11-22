Why Mohbad’s Mother Abandoned Her Children – Relative

A relative of Mohbad’s father has made shocking allegations about why the late Afrobeats singer’s mother abandoned her children for ten years and her reason for supporting the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi.

Following the death of the late singer, Mohbad whose name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, there have been rumours speculating rounds on the internet that his mother abandoned her family for 10 years.

READ ALSO:

In a recent development, an unidentified relative from the late singer’s paternal side gave a reason why Mohbad’s mother left her marriage.

According to her, Mohbad’s mother allegedly had an affair and got pregnant with another man.

She also blasts Mohbad’s mother for siding with her late son’s wife, Omowunmi, calling the duo ‘birds of a feather.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

In her words, “She left all the children when Mohbad was 8 years old and got impregnated by another man. That’s why she and Wunmi are close and understand themselves.

“They don’t know how to say no, always yes. If a dog comes, it enters, if a goat does the same, it enters; that’s who the two of you are.”

Watch the video below;