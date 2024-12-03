New Telegraph

Why Mohbad Will Never Get Justice – VeryDarkMan

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has offered an insight into the quest for justice for Mohbad’s death, citing the conspicuous silence of the parties involved.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2023, under controversial circumstances.

Despite multiple court hearings and investigations, the cause of his death remains a mystery.

However, VeryDarkMan in a post shared via his Instagram page expressed frustration, stating that the truth and circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death chose to remain silent.

He claimed to have warned about this outcome, lamenting that the late singer may never receive justice.

VeryDarkMan said: “Mohbad case don end, make una no vex. Na una sentiment give the real people when know wetin do the boy passage to hide the truth just like I warned. So, it has happened. Mohbad will never get justice”.

