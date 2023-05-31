Why MKO Abiola International Airport is a must-complete project

Even on account of its historical reevance, the MKO Abiola International Cargo Airport, Ido-Osun, Osun State should be a thing of joy to lovers of eco- nomic progress. Citing a project of that nature on an expanse of land set aside for the same purpose since 1936, some 87 years ago, is enough to rank it as one of the must-see, must-visit sites for tourists from any part of the world. Let us remind naysayers, who may be uninformed of that juicy side of the proj- ect that the West African Frontiers Force had picked this location as the landing and take-off platform for the airlifting of its fighters, who fought along with the British Army from across West Africa in the Second World War. History has it that Governor-General, Bernard Bourdillon, representing the Brit- ish Empire, had paid for the acquisition of this parcel of land by compensating the original owners and the sole purpose was to build on it an airstrip. To put it straight and one could challenge anyone who has contrary figures, the total monies expended so far by government on the Airport is N2.7bn out of the N4.5bn ini- tial budget. I doubt if there is an amount too much to bring to fruition such dreams of many decades in this part of the country and this is why I shudder at various ridiculous amounts bandied around by those who have sought to discredit the project on account of phantom, unsubstantiated costs dubiously quoted to have been spent on the project. About 2017, I listened to a popular Nigerian Aviation expert and retired pilot, Captain Dele Ore, giving accounts how he landed aircraft on this airstrip as a young Nigerian pilot. Of course, if the British Aviation experts had picked this site as its most preferred location for an airstrip in the whole of West Africa in the pre-independence decades, does it not represent a fait accompli that an advanced aviation project in the form of a cargo hub, a maintenance hub for fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and with firm commitments on patronage secured from Bombar- dier Aircraft Manufacturing company of Canada and the Nigeria Airforce and other ancillary facilities and services, should be natural accomplishments?

I recall Captain Ore saying at the time that: “The Europeans don’t just act on instincts. They studied the geography of West Africa. Because they were preparing for the Second World War, they knew that they would airlift troops from here to Sudan enroute Burma. They therefore sought for a flat plateau for that purpose. Ido-Osun was discovered as the most suitable ground be- cause it has the highest flat top plateau in British West Africa. That was why an air- strip was built there for the exercise and that was how Ido Osun became the first landing strip in British West Africa.” I should think for every rational mind, the above testimony of a known aviator in Nigeria sits well with the ambition of a state to have the MKO Abiola airport in place even without considering other many factors that make it a viable project. Since the Rauf Aregbesola administra- tion resuscitated this project from where it was left by the Olagunsoye Oyinlola re- gime, the arguments for and against have been fraught with the good, the bad and the ugly. What does Osun need an airport for? How many people can pay the price of an air ticket in that state? Is it reasonable and economically viable to have another airport with one located in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and another one in Akure the Ondo State capital? The questions have been many and multiplying. Capt. Dele Ore’s argument over the ca- pacity of an airport to ignite development (economically) technically knocks out argu- ment that smaller communities are not in need of airports and that such are exclusive preserves of mega-cities. His position is backed robustly by the submissions of two researchers – Prof Jesse Schreger of the Harvard University and Prof Natalie Bau, of the University of Toronto – who co-authored a paper in 2017 on ‘Infrastructure and Economic Growth: The Role of Airports’.

The duo had argued that: “The expansion of airports may increase economic growth through a variety of other mecha- nisms. Airports may make it easier to trans- fer technological know-how and reduce the costs of importing inputs and exporting products.” This would further corroborate Osun’s expectations and Ore’s assurances that: “The kind of job, manpower it’s going to provide for this state, this state won’t be able to cope with it.”

He had further assured that “you will have to employ people from other states be- cause you would have taken care of your own citizens. Just with one stroke, you will then have the capability to get even processed produce because there is no way this government won’t get encouragements for more agricultural activities; export raw materials and even finished products. This means that the factories that will power all these activities will be all situated around the place and provide jobs for our people.” I recall that about the time that Capt. Dele Ore espoused the need for the airport and the need for a review of the initial project scope and size, facilities not initially included had been added with the sole aim of raising the standards of the projects and making it become more impactful on the host community.

Those who raise arguments over the upward review of the project cost from the initial N4.5bn fail to note the additional features which a committee recommend- ed midway which jerked the cost to about N11.7bn The new works and modification that brought about that upward review include the initial runaway which was 3km but was increased to 3.5km. Available works docu- ments show that the scope of the works in- creased on the taxiway and apron, terminal building, fire station and with an additional one floor added to the Control Tower of the airport. Others include the new administrative block, new fire port, the powerhouse, the maintenance building, Cleared Graded Area (CGA), landscaping, walkways and parking lot and some others. And just imagine some of the attach- ments to the airport project.

Apart of being conceived as an aircraft maintenance and repair hub where aircraft would be serviced, the first of its kind in West Africa, the MKO Abiola International Airport was to come with a five-star hotel, a water park, recreation centre and garden, butterfly museum and casinos and some others. All these were after an agreement for concession had been reached with a com- pany called AWOL in 2017. This concession deal later became problematic and was ter- minated. In my opinion this is just another in the series of setbacks that projects of such nature encounter anywhere in the world. The setback it brought on the proj- ect could not explain the abandonment of the project. And now to the argument that Osun's airport was unnecessary because of the ones in Ibadan and Akure. Let those who reason this way be reminded that in Lon- don alone, apart from the popular Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, there are Luton, the London City Airport, Southend Airport and Stansted airport. This is a city of about nine million in population harbouring six international airports. If population is to be used as yardstick for airport needs, Osun, with an estimated population of over four million could then make do with up to two airports given the spread of highly urbanised cities such as Iwo, Osogbo, Ilesha, Ila, Ejigbo, Ikirun, Ile- Ife, Ikire that dot the state and where some appreciable level of economic activities take place.