Why Military Can’t Probe Okuama Killings, By Gbemre

A social critic, Zik Gbemre, has said the military cannot investigate and prosecute suspects linked to the March 14 killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State, contending that they should not be judges in their matter. He queried the involvement of the military in oil and gas protection and asked why soldiers were posted to Niger Delta to check oil theft.

Gbemre spoke after the Ovie of Umiaghwa Abraka Kingdom urged President Bola Tinubu to order troops to leave Okuama. Gbemre said the killings in Okuama were not matters involving military versus military but military and civilians, hence a judge cannot judge himself. He said: “Can the military investigate itself? Who is the Commander-inChief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria? “Are the military voted for to rule Nigeria or President Tinubu?