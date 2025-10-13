Why Milan Can No Longer Sign Osimhen

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, has given the main reason that AC Milan’s bid to sign Victor Osimhen in January has now hit a roadblock.

Romano reported on his YouTube Channel that Milan had opened transfer talks with Galatasaray for Osimhen to join them during the next transfer window in January only to be stopped by a clause in the agreement Galatasaray signed with Napoli.

Napoli inserted in the agreement that Osimhen cannot return to the Italian Serie A for the next two seasons.

It was a big shock to Milan according to Romano and this has effectively ended their quest to make a “big star transfer” in January.