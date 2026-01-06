Why Mikel Remains My Idol –Awaziem

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem, has named former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as his footballing idols.

Speaking ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout match, he explained that Mikel has been a significant source of inspiration since his youth.

At the same time, he views Ramos as the benchmark for defenders in modern football. The defender revealed a personal connection to the former Super Eagles captain, tracing their shared roots back to Jos, Plateau State. “My idol is John Obi Mikel.

Though I am not a midfielder, I have known him since I was young,” Awaziem said. “We used to live together in an old neighbourhood in Jos.

He’s been my idol, and he also came from my academy.” When discussing role models in his own position, the Nantes player pointed to the iconic Spanish centreback. “For me, Sergio Ramos is my idol in my position,” he stated.

Awaziem also emphasised that the Super Eagles are completely focused on securing the AFCON title, putting the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup behind them.

“We will give our best and fight for the AFCON,” he asserted. “We don’t want to keep talking about the World Cup; that’s in the past, and we have forgotten about it. Right now, our focus is on the AFCON.”