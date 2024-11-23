Why Men Should Undergo Fertility Testing Alongside Women – Experts

Share

A fertility expert, Dr Edem Hiadzi has said it was important for men to undergo fertility testing and treatment alongside women, given that infertility was a shared responsibility as infertility affects both men and women equally.

Hiadzi, a consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist who made this disclosure during the 11th edition of Merck Foundation Asia Luminary held in Tanzania, revealed that 40 per cent of infertility issues were due to male factors such as low sperm count, motility issues, or blockages, while another 40 per cent were due to female factors such as Ovulation problems, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, or blocked fallopian tubes.

According to him, 15 per cent were due to combined factors from both partners while 5 per cent was due to unexplained causes.

He however said in developing countries, majority of infertility cases were as a result of poorly treated reproductive tract infections organisms in infertile women.

While maintaining that infertility was a common challenge faced by couples globally, Hiadzi who is also the CEO of Lister Hospital & Fertility Centre, Accra, Ghana, added that it was one of the most common conditions affecting the reproductive age group of 20 to 45 years.

He said: “Currently, infertility is a problem across the globe. For instance, the prevalence in the United Kingdom is 6 percent, USA-10 percent, Sub-Saharan Africa: 20-30 percent, and South East Asia, East Asia and Oceania: 19-27 per cent.

“These are commonly from sexually transmitted infections, post abortal infections, and puerperal infections, which lead to tubal occlusion and peritubal adhesions.

“The result is a high rate of pelvic infection after delivery. For men, viral infections like mumps may also affect the testis leading to infertility. Other causes in the male include; previous hernia repair.

Varicocele may lead to low sperm count. Also, sexual dysfunction premature ejaculation among others.”

Hiadzi called for conscious and deliberate measures to prevent sexually transmitted infections, post-abortal infections and post-delivery infections as well as early recognition and aggressive treatment of sexually transmitted infections and prompt treatment of post-abortal and puerperal sepsis to prevent future infertility.

“Go to a health facility when you suspect any pelvic infection. Do not self-medicate. Where infertility is irreversible, the couple should accept their fate and consider options of adoption or IVF treatment.”

Medical and Health Officer, Brown Sequard Mental Health Care Centre Mauritius Merck Foundation, Dr. Janita Neermul Bhujun, said stigmatisation of infertile couples especially women, was due to poor knowledge of fertility and infertility issues.

