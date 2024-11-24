Why Men Should Undergo Fertility Test Alongside Women -Experts

Share

A fertility expert, Dr Edem Hiadzi has said it was important for men to undergo fertility testing and treatment alongside women, given that infertility was a shared responsibility as infertility affects both men and women equally.

Hiadzi a Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist who made the disclosure during the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Asia Luminary held in Tanzania, revealed that 40 percent of infertility issues were due to male factors such as low sperm count, motility issues, or blockages, while another 40 percent were due to female factors such as Ovulation problems, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, or blocked fallopian tubes.

According to him, 15 percent were due to combined factors from both partners while 5 percent was due to unexplained causes.

He however said in developing countries, majority of infertility cases were as a result of poorly treated reproductive tract infections organisms in infertile women.

While maintaining that infertility was a common challenge faced by couples globally, Hiadzi who is also the CEO of Lister Hospital & Fertility Centre, Accra, Ghana, added that it was one of the most common conditions affecting the reproductive age group of 20 to 45 years.

