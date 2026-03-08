Why Men Should Bear Cost Of Romantic Date – Pete Edochie

Speaking in a video sighted by Sunday Telegraph, Pete Edochie noted that it is the man who invites a woman out that should be fully prepared to take financial responsibility for the outing, including transportation and any other costs.

The Nollywood legend stressed that the woman should not be expected to pay for anything since she did not initiate the meeting.

Edochie maintained that the woman should not bear any financial burden during the outing because the invitation came from the man.

He said “If you invite a girl out on a date, you must take responsibility for whatever she does, including transportation and other expenses.

“She is not the one who decided to pay you a visit on her own; you are the one who invited her.”