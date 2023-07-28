Why Men Should Be Taking Birth Control –BBNaija’s Angel

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith, has revealed why she can never use birth control. The BBNaija All-Stars show commenced on Sunday night. Angel was introduced as one of the 20 housemates competing for the show’s N120 million cash prize.

During a chat with her fellow housemates, the reality star said she believes men should be the ones taking birth control. She argued that since men have the potential to impregnate multiple women in a short period, there should be a greater focus on developing male contraceptive options.

“I think it is men that are supposed to take birth control really because a man can impregnate like 50 girls in a month and then a woman can only get pregnant once,” she said. “So essentially I think technology and science should have gotten to the point where men should take birth control.”

Angel also pointed out the side effects of birth control on women, adding that it is often not openly discussed. The reality star said she can never use birth control because she occasionally has mood swings.

“Because the side effects you get from taking birth control is crazy, you get depressed, you get anxious, you get everything based off of what?” Angel asked. “Everything related to sex must be the women.

Majority of people when they get on birth control, the side effects are crazy. You are depressed, you even add weight. “I know I can never do birth control, my mood swings are crazy.” Angel rose to prominence after being a part of BBNaija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season in 2021. She has since established herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a writer