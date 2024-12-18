""" """

December 18, 2024
Why Men Prefer Less Attractive Women – Cardi B

American rapper, Cardi B, has disclosed reasons why men prefer dating less attractive women than attractive ones.

Speaking in a recent media livestream, Cardi B said men prefer dating less attractive women because they are more submissive than attractive women.

She said: “Men prefer less attractive women because they are more submissive than perfect 10s.”

She emphasized her claim via X, stating that the livestream was about “how men are intimidated by women that make their own money because they are not as easy to control and how a man told me why he rather dates 6 and not 10s.”

However, Card B had recently divorced her husband, rapper Offset, over infidelity allegations.

