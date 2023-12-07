Why Men Dates Me Out Of Pity – Doris Akonanya

Physically challenged Nollywood actress and dancer, Doris Samuel Akonanya has opened up on how a lot of men go into relationships with her out of pity.

Speaking in a recent interview with Yan Kontent Factory, the actress made the disclosure while opening up about her experiences in the movie industry and personal relationships.

Akonanya disclosed that none of her past relationships ended well because her lovers jilted her and acted like they were doing her a favour.

When asked if she is treated differently by people, she said yes, but she dislikes it because it is mainly motivated by pity.

She also noted that despite her differently-abled status, she can do everything like an able-bodied adult.

When asked during the interview if she has other source of income aside movies, she replied, saying,“I do get extra money on the side by taking photos and videos of myself in scanty outfits for some white guys called Devotees.”

Watch the interview below;