Why Mediocrity Thrives In Nigerian Music Industry – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has expressed deep concern over the current state of the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking in a post shared on his verified X handle on Saturday, Adekunle Gold claimed that the music industry is being led by the wrong hands.

According to the father of one, Nigerian artists, producers and other creatives are being overshadowed by people who are not music-oriented.

He emphasized that the wrong individuals dominate the conversation, promoting misleading narratives about the industry. This, he explained, is why talent is overlooked and mediocrity thrives.

He wrote, “People who have no business leading music conversations are now controlling and destroying the industry.

“Artists, producers, and real contributors are being overshadowed by people who don’t create, don’t understand, and don’t respect the craft.

“When the wrong people lead the conversation, they push the wrong narratives. That’s why real talent is overlooked, and mediocrity thrives. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

