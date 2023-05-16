Why Media Should Be Regulated To Curb Fake News – Festus Keyamo

Barrister Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment has called for the regulation of social media so as to curb the spreading of fake news.

The Minister who doubles as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Spokesman posited that even if media has its advantages, strict measures must be put in place to sensitize the system.

Keyamo represented by Niyi Fatogun, his aide made this known while speaking at a media workshop on ‘Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: the Obligations of Journalists to their Country’, organized by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa.

According to him, fake news is capable of tarnishing the image of the country and must be curtailed at all costs.

The minister also said that laws must be put in place to illegalize fake news.

He said, “Social media has come to stay. Gone are those days when we used to beg editors or be at their mercy to get your views out there,” when an editor decides which story to put there and which story to ignore.

“Today everyone puts their thoughts out uncensored which is a very good thing.

“It is good for mankind. However, we also know that it comes with its own problems.

“We must make sure we don’t kill the good because of the bad. So the best [we can do] is to support the good and mitigate against the bad and ugly.

“You kill fake news by killing fake social media accounts. Secondly, we must make laws that illegalise fake news that is capable of destroying the fabric of the nation.

Fake news is capable of destroying the fabric of the nation. Those forwarding such news must also be held liable….such should not be tolerated.”