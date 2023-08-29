Why Media Must Partner ICPC On Fight Against Corruption – Bakare

The media has been enjoined to join hands in the fight against corruption as this is the only way Nigeria can be better.

The Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in Osun State, Mr Demola Bakaremay the call while addressing members of the Correspondent Chapel during his familiarization visit.

Bakare said the media being the fourth Estate of the realm must join the fight against corruption and corrupt practices if indeed the quest of yearning for a better nation and development would be realistic.

According to ICPC’s boss one of its core mandates is to monitor federal government projects and ensure that and ensure it blocks all leakages that result in corruption.

While saying the agency works in collaboration with other sister forces disclosed that it has become necessary to carry the media along in whatever they undergoing

The duties of the Commission are contained in section 6 (a-f) of the Act 2000. This section confers 3 main responsibilities on ICPC. In summary, they are:

“To receive and investigate reports of the conspiracy to commit, attempt to commit or actual commission of offence(s) as prescribed by the Act 2000 and in appropriate cases prosecute the offender(s).

“Also to examine and review corruption-prone systems and procedures of public bodies, with a view to eliminating or

minimizing corruption.

“To educate and enlighten the public on and against corruption and related offences with a view to enlisting and fostering public support in fighting” he stated

On the japa syndrome, where many Nigerian Youths are moving out of the country in search of greener pastures abroad, the ICPC commissioner said Nigeria is a better country saying youths travelling out of the country are doing so because get -quick-rich syndrome

His words “Yes we hear about the japa syndrome by many Nigerian especially the Youths but their mission is just to make quick money Nigeria is a good country we all need to make it better so moving out of the country is never a solution but all hands must be on deck to fight corruption and possibly eradicate it.

Earlier, the Chairman of Correspondent Chapel Mr Sina Abubakar commended the ICPC boss for paying a courtesy visit to the chapel realising the importance of the media in the quest to fight corruption in the land.

He said going by the background of the Abubakar who was once a media professional before joining the Agency, hinted that the media will continue to play its constitutional role of being the watchdog of the society.

Abubakar, however, assured the commission that journalists would give adequate publicity to the commission urging him to avail them of necessary information if any need arises.