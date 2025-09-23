Why Many Nigerians Embrace Overseas Health Trips

In Nigeria, the health sector faces major challenges, such as poor funding and a shortage of healthcare professionals due to brain drain, which has led to poor health outcomes and a low ranking in global health systems. In the face of these hurdles, there is a growing trend of persons making trips abroad, seeking healthcare ONWUKA NZESHI reports

For many years, health tourism has remained a controversial issue in Nigeria. Not a few average citizens see it in negative light. It is often associated with the political elite jetting out of the country to seek medicare in foreign hospitals whenever they are sick.

They indulge in this habit not necessarily because all the hospitals here are bad but because such expensive trips cost them nothing as they are fully funded through public funds. It is believed that medical tourism overseas is the trademark of a corrupt political elite who prefers to cure headache abd ear pain in a London Clinic rather than fixing the hospitals at home to serve the citizenry.

Medical seminar

However, there has been a new dimension to the debate following the arrival of Healthtrip, the world’s largest medical tourism company, in Nigeria. The company which operates from over 1,500 hospitals across 38 countries, says it has so far served more than 85,000 patients from various parts of the world.

At a seminar specially curated for doctors, consultants, surgeons of all specialties, and healthcare authorities, the promoters of Healthtrip, said they were in Abuja to educate Nigerians on the essence of health tourism. The seminar which attracted a large crowd of medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other prifessionals in the health sector, turned out to be a very enlightening and engaging event.

It featured a team of senior doctors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt. The doctors who ply their trade at the Saudi German Hospital Group in Egypt delivered lectures on Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Urology, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) .

Global tentacles

Dr Danish Ahmed, Founder and CEO , Healthtrip, said the essence of health tourism is to fill the gaps in the healthcare systems of various countries. He said Nigeria is not alone when it comes to challenges in the health sector as no single country has all the facilities and solutions to health challenges.

Ahmed said the company y has been operating in India, Turkey, Korea, Singapore, Japan, Egypt, Tunisia, ,France, Germany, Thailand, United Kingdom and the United States. It also has tentacles in Ciba, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

According to him, Healthtrip also has offices and partner hospitals in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city from where it has been facilitating medical treatment for Nigerians locally and overseas. “Today’s programmes is to highlight the services we can offer to Nigerians whether it is helping Nigerian doctors with AI Solutions that can help them treat their patients better within Nigeria or offering them international services where they can have their patients travelling overseas for treatments that are not available in the country.

“But we do it in a manner that the customer/patient has complete confidence in the system. There has to be somebody over there to pick them up. We give the translators and provide them with insurance service because when people are travelling overseas and they don’t go through an organised system, then they will have bad experience.

So we are that organisation that ensures that they get the right services at the right price,” he said. He confessed that this is his first time in Nigeria but that he has very good impressions of the medical and healthcare community in Africa ‘s most populous country. “I think there is a lot we can do together to help the people here.

Nigeria has a large population, the medical facilities are not enough, there are a lot of solutions that we as humans cannot provide that technology can provide. They are very eager to collaborate with the doctors, doctors’ association and policy makers here to be able to bring the world’s best health care to Nigerians.

Whether it is technology or whether it is by bringing the best doctors here , holding surgical camps here, we want to bridge the gap between Nigeria and the rest of the world in terms of health care. . We are working with many hospitals here in Nigeria. A lot of patients do patronise these hospitals. There are about six in number- a couple of them Abuja and others are in Lagos,” he said.

Business prospects

On the issue of affordability of overseas treatment, Ahmed said the cost of medical treatment ihas been coming down in some countries. “If you look at Egypt and India , because of the volume of business, treatment abd pharmaceutical expenses are all coming down.

For example, Egypt is very nearby, cost of treatment is much lower than before because of the exchange rate, it could be a good alternative. Therefore, our job is to help customers find the best of treatments that gives them the best value, “We are looking at how can we bring the right services to people and whoever wants treatment within Nigeria or outside, we are ready to help.

Our job is to help our customers get the right care,” he said. Dr Ehtesham Ansari, Director International Business at Healthtrip also re-echoed the claim of the company having a wide reach across the world. “We are the world’s largest medical tourism company. We have our office here in Abuja, Nigeria. We are working with a lot of hospitals here; we are working a lot of doctors, consultants and nedical directors. We are collaborating with them to see what we can do for Nigeria.

“We work with every class of people. We serve each class of people, whether it is lower class, middle class, upper middle class or the upper class because we have collaborations with 1,500 hospitals across the world These hospitals have state of the art facilities and health care providers. “So if a Nigerian has a health challenge, we have good hospitals in India or Egypt where he or she can get quality treatment at affordable rate.

We have world class doctors in these hospitals and we can also arrange for the trip. You can also travel to the US, UK,Thailand, Turkey or wherever you want to go for treatment,” he said . Ansari said, that given Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people, Healthtrip is determined to help as many people as possible to resolve their health issues that can’t be resolved locally.

He said they would be collaborating with the Nigerian Health Insurance Authority and the various health insurance companies in Nigeria, “because we know that a lot of people cannot afford medical treatment abroad and unfortunately, the facilities are not available in the country.”

He said that inder such a situation, patients do not have any other option but to go for treatment abroad and families have to arrange for these treatments for their loved ones – wives, husbands, kids, and parents. In that kind of situation, he observed, the health insurance companies would play a very important role.

Implications

In spite of these highpoints, there are many far reaching implications to medical tourism, at least for Nigeria. . The nation loses billions of dollars annually as people travel abroad for healthcare due to a poor domestic healthcare system, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of specialised professionals. The trend is driven by factors like the exodus of medical professionals, a prevailing perception of low-quality healthcare, and insufficient government investment.

However, there are ongoing efforts and initiatives, such as the establishment of new medical universities and collaboration with international hospitals, to improve Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure and services, aiming to retain patients and foster inbound medical tourism by building trust and offering better quality healthcare service.