Why Many Nigerian Artists Go Into Debt – Bella Shmurda

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known as Bella Shmurda, has claimed that many of his colleagues are unable to fund their projects without the backing of major labels due to lavish spending on trivialities.

While featuring in a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast, Bella Shrumda spoke about how lavish spending is affecting the finances of many Nigerian artists.

According to Shmurda, artists do not necessarily need to spend the bulk of their earnings on expensive jewellery and cars to build a brand, stressing that simplicity is also a form of branding.

According to Bella, he has also made a similar mistake at the beginning of his rise to stardom, but later corrected it.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I don’t think packaging has to be materialistic. Having good clothes on you, looking nice, nice skin, brushing your teeth, and smelling well is okay, if you know how to dress without chains.

“I mean, some of us didn’t have these things before, and we looked good. This guy doesn’t have a chain on, and he looks good. He’s not dirty. I mean, that’s packaged enough for your purpose.

“It’s because of the too much emphasis on expensive packaging that our young artists now run towards advances, and they end up being indebted to those companies. And the companies have to hold their catalogue for years.

“It’s because of these material things that they go into debt. They can’t even fund their next project because they use their money to buy a big motor. I made that mistake too, but I learnt. And I feel like we just have to educate ourselves about these things.”

Share