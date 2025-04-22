Why Many Christian Politicians Engage In Unrighteous Acts, By Rev Alabi

Share

An Ibadan-based Clergy, Revd. (Dr.) Edward Kehinde Alabi, has given reasons why many christian politicians, who are considered as believers, engage in unrighteous acts like stealing of public funds.

He said many of the politicians were not really christians before they gained political offices, but people are just trying to make a christian out of them because of their names.

The Ogbomoso-born Senior Pastor of Molete Baptist Church, Ibadan, Oyo State, said this yesterday during an Easter programme on Fresh FM Radio Station, anchored by Samson Akindele.

Responding to a question as to why many christians go into politics and still fail to exhibit christianly behaviour, Alabi said: “The questions we should ask ourselves are; were these people christians before they gained political offices?

“Or it is when they are in political office that we are trying to make a christian out of them? “Were they born again? Were they believers in Christ?

Were they committed church members before they became politicians? “These questions are necessary because you cannot give what you don’t have.

“Because they bear christian names, is that why they are christians? Nobody is born into christianity.

