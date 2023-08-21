Why many children are not immunised –Medical expert

Dr Muhammad Bashir of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi has identified religious faith and cultural belief as the major reasons for many parents refusing to allow their children to be immunised in the country.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Chairman said this statement in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Bauchi. According to him, some elite and doctors are among the people refusing to allow their children to be immunised.

Bashir said: “Most people believe this misinformation and a lot of conspiracy theories that go around without basis, some just to make a name or to be heard.” He advised the public to always asked from those who have knowledge of the issues bothering them rather than rumours and speculations.

The expert also called for all levels of government to establish companies that will be producing the vaccines in the country. According to him, this will help to provide job opportunities for the graduates roaming the streets.