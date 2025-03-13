Why LOTUS Bank Partnered With Lagos FA Winners, Inter Lagos

Share

LOTUS Bank, an emerging financial institution, expressed its commitment to the growth of sports, particularly at the grassroots level, which led to its partnership with Inter Lagos FC, the current champions of the Lagos State FA Cup.

Speaking on the partnership, Kafilat Araoye, Managing Director and CEO of LOTUS Bank, said this agreement highlights the bank’s commitment to helping sports grow and strengthening local football in a new deed of partnership.

Inter Lagos FC, known for its exciting style of play and strong connection with the community, has been making a name for itself in Nigerian football since joining the Nigeria National League in 2023.

With the support of LOTUS Bank, the club will receive important financial backing, helping it to grow and compete both in Nigeria and beyond. “Football, like most sports, is a powerful tool for youth engagement, economic opportunity, and social cohesion,” Araoye said.

“Our collaboration with Inter Lagos aligns with our vision of supporting initiatives that create lasting impact, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they continue to inspire and uplift local communities and, more broadly, Nigerian football.”

