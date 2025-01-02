Why Lots Of Wizkid’s Songs Will Never Be Released – Juls

Share

Ghanaian-British producer, Juls has opened up on why a lot of famous Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid’s songs will never make it to the music market.

Speaking in a recent interview on ‘The Elsie Not Elisee podcast‘, the British producer shared his working experience with Wizkid, noting that the singer is a perfectionist.

According to Juls, Wizkid is always in his music studio recording music however many of the songs Wizkid has recorded in his studio may not be released by the artist.

Juls attributed Wizkid’s decision to hold on to releasing music after a series of recordings to his high standards and his perfectionist nature.

He said: “I have had quite a lot of sessions with Wizkid. He’s always recording. He has so many songs that are never coming out because he’s a perfectionist.

He’s very particular, too.”

