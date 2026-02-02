Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has confirmed his move from Atalanta to Atlético Madrid, bringing an end to weeks of transfer speculation.

Lookman Holds Talk With Atletico Madrid Boss

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Lookman engaged in an in-depth discussion with Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone that lasted nearly an hour.

“After speaking to Simeone and with a heavy push from the Atlético board, Lookman was convinced about the project and how he would be used in full detail,” Laba explained.

The meeting gave the forward assurance that he would play a central role in Simeone’s plans, a factor that ultimately swayed him to choose Spain over Turkey.

Atlético’s Long-Term Interest

Atlético Madrid’s interest in Lookman is longstanding, having monitored him last season alongside Inter Milan, reflecting their persistent desire to bring him to Spain.

New Telegraph gathered that the clubs have now reached full agreement on the transfer fee, with final details finalized early this morning, clearing the way for Lookman to travel to Spain for his medical.

Although Fenerbahçe had offered higher wages, the certainty of Atlético’s deal and their proven interest gave Lookman the confidence to commit to the La Liga side.

Lookman’s Desire To Leave Atalanta Decisively

Finally, Laba revealed that Lookman was determined to leave Atalanta without repeating the uncertainty of last season when Inter Milan’s move fell through.

“He didn’t want what happened with Inter Milan to repeat itself, and that’s why he didn’t wait on Fenerbahce. He refused to risk it,” Laba said.

This ensures that Lookman made a swift and decisive move to Atlético Madrid rather than delaying for other offers.

The transfer is in its final stages, with Lookman set to travel to Spain for his medical ahead of the official announcement.

Atlético Madrid will welcome the forward, who is ready to bolster their squad for the rest of the season, while Fenerbahçe, despite an improved offer, will have to turn their attention elsewhere.