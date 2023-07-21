Why Local Refinery May Not Reduce Price Of Fuel In Nigeria – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Adewole Adebayo, has said that refining petroleum products locally will not guarantee lower prices in Nigeria.

Adebayo said refining locally only guarantees employment and reliability in case of distortion in the market.

He said, “We have a duty to refine locally because it is an industrial policy decision, except when the production is toxic and problematic. It is always better to produce locally. However, it doesn’t automatically guarantee lower prices.

“It guarantees employment, and reliability in case of distortion in the market and you have a marginal decrease in cost. Look at other things being produced in Nigeria.

“Their prices are not down. Most of the cassava we consume comes from Nigeria. Why is the price of cassava not falling? We have been producing cement in Nigeria for one decade.

“When former President Olusegun Obasanjo was everywhere supporting few people who wanted to create a monopoly market or geo monopoly market in cement.

“He said once we start producing it, everybody would have cement cheaply. Cement has never been cheaper at all. Rather, it is even worse than before. When the government wants to commit your resources to their favourites, they will tell you that let us put our money in the hands of rich private people and you will get good prices along the way.

“You will see that Nigerian banks don’t charge you more than the foreign banks even though the banks are in Nigeria. The law of economics doesn’t have a brother or sister.

“Once the person is in the capitalist world and he is trying to maximize his profit, he will sell anything to his own mother at any price. So, the price mechanism is just a small part of developmental economics.”

Adebayo also took a swipe at those who criticize the fuel subsidy removal because of the backlash even when they were in support of the removal earlier on, describing them as hypocrites.

“Those who supported anyone or any platform that said they would remove subsidies from day one and are now condemning the removal are hypocritical. Once you agree to throw a five-year-old child from the 10th floor of a building, you cannot say you are surprised the child broke the limbs.

“There is no way you will implement the policy the government is implementing now, and you will not have the same consequences. Economics does not admit cheating. You can cheat in politics.

“You can inflate your numbers in politics, but when it comes to economics, you can’t. You have to take the right policies. If you don’t take the right policies, the consequences of wrong policies will follow,” he said.