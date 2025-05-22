Why Local Ceramic Tile Consumption, Export Declined In 2024’

Share

Nigeria’s ceramic industry has seen fluctuating in production volume as the market experienced a decline in consumption in 2024 compared to previous years.

This was revealed by Prof Patrick Oaikhinan, a sole professor of Ceramic Engineering in Nigeria, and Chief Executive Officer, EPINA Technologies Ltd.

In a chat with New Telegraph, Oaikhinan said the country’s ceramic tile exports also saw a modest reduction in volume, saying the ceramics market is projected to have a mixed growth rate, starting at 2.08% in 2025 and peaking at 2.68% in 2027, before moderating again.

“Nigeria’s ceramic industry has seen a mix of local and foreign investments, with efforts to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports,” he noted.

According to him, Nigeria may be saved $2.1 billion on ceramic imports in 2025, with emphasis on local production.

While noting that the country has abundant ceramic raw materials, including kaolin, feldspar, quartz, and limestone, which are found in multiple states, he said the local tile manufacturing has gained traction, with Nigerian-made tiles now controlling 80% of the market share, largely due to policies restricting foreign exchange for imports.

The professor of ceramics also noted that despite Nigeria’s rich ceramic resources, the country has struggled to attract significant foreign investments in ceramic manufacturing.

He said: “Nigeria ranks 8th among the top 18 emerging economies for ceramics trade but lacks substantial ceramic exports. The industry has potential for growth, especially with advancements in intelligent ceramics, which could be applied in housing, healthcare, and energy storage.

“The ceramic industry in Nigeria has the potential to contribute significantly to the economy, but projections for its exact GDP contribution in 2026 are limited.

However, the Nigeria Ceramics Market is expected to experience a growth rate of 2.08 per cent in 2025, peaking at 2.68 per cent in 2027, before moderating again.”

He stated that Nigeria’s ceramic industry has the potential to contribute significantly to the economy, but it faces challenges that limit its impact.

“Historically, the sector played a vital role in construction, exports, and employment, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s.

However, today, only ten operational ceramic industries remain in the country. Despite Nigeria ranking 8th among the top 18 emerging economies for ceramics trade, it is the only country without significant ceramic exports, despite its vast solid mineral resources.

Experts believe that revitalizing the industry could create millions of jobs and boost economic growth. Oaikhinan identified key policy barriers hindering the growth of the ceramic industry in Nigeria while urging the government on proactive intervention.

“Lack of skilled workforce development is hindering the growth of the actor. There are limited training programmes for ceramic engineering and manufacturing, making it difficult to build a skilled workforce.

“Raw material processing issues is another one. Despite Nigeria’s rich ceramic resources, there are few industries dedicated to processing raw materials, leading to reliance on imports.

“There are also trade barriers and import policies. The industry struggles with inconsistent trade policies, including restrictions on imports and foreign exchange limitations.

Unlike other industries, ceramics receive minimal government incentives, making it hard for local manufacturers to compete. “Infrastructure and energy costs are other factors.

High energy costs and poor infrastructure affect production efficiency, discouraging investment in large-scale ceramic manufacturing. “Revitalising the sector could create millions of jobs and boost Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

On what could be done to grow the industry in Nigeria, Oaikhinan said: “Growing Nigeria’s ceramic industry requires a mix of policy reforms, investment, and innovation.”

Share