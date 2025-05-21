Why Lagosians’re Experiencing Flash Flooding –LASG

Share

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has attributed the recent flash flooding in parts of the city to increased tidal levels from both the Atlantic Ocean and the Lagos Lagoon.

The explanation and advisory is aimed at mitigating the impact of the flash flooding and promote a sense of calm among residents.

Allaying fears over recent occurrence of flash floods witnessed across the state recently, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a public statement on his social media handle, yesterday, explained that the natural phenomenon, known as “lock up” occurs when high tide temporarily prevents rainwater from discharging into the sea, causing storm water to back up and lead to flash floods in low-lying areas.

He assured residents that once the tide recedes, within 1-2 hours after the rain stops, the floodwater will naturally drain off. Wahab said emergency response and drainage maintenance teams are actively monitoring the situation.

He said: “The government has appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid panic. “Citizens are also advised to properly dispose of waste and avoid dumping it into drains and gutters, which can block water flow and worsen flooding.”

