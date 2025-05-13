Why Lagos Legends Launch IGP Egbetokun Four-Sport School Competition – Akanni

Share

Former Super Eagles star and ex-chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Engr. Waidi Akanni, has explained that the upcoming IGP Egbetokun FourSport Championships for schools across Nigeria is designed to use the power of sports to mentor young people and build a stronger connection between youths and law enforcement.

Akanni, who is a leading voice in the Lagos Legends Club — a group of retired athletes based in Lagos — said the competition will feature four different sports and will hold annually under the name of the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olu – kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking after a recent courtesy visit to the IGP at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Akanni revealed that the warm reception from the police chief confirmed that he shares the same passion for sports as many of the Legends Club members.

“We were pleased to discover that IGP Egbetokun has a rich background in football, having played actively during his school days at Ahmadiya College in Agege,” Akanni said.

