Why Lagos Deserves To Be ‘Afrobeats Capital Of The World’, By Shadare

Ayoola Shadare is a notable events manager, jazz music exponent, the CEO of Inspiro Productions and Convener, Lagos International Jazz Festival, a yearly celebration of jazz music and culture. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about why Lagos deserves to be the Afrobeats Capital of the World, his passion for Jazz music, among other issues

For over 20 years you’ve been associated with Jazz music in Nigeria. Why the switch now to Afrobeats? Have you abandoned Jazz?

(Laughs) Yes that’s true, but its not a switch, but an expansion. Jazz gave me the discipline, networks, and resilience to build festivals like LIJF, movements like NAIJAZZ and more. Afrobeats is Nigerian, African my culture and also today’s global cultural language, and I recognize that we must own and promote it. Jazz remains an integral part of my DNA but Afrobeats is the future and part of my destiny.

Does this mean that Lagos International Jazz Festival is dead?

Absolutely not!! LIJF continues, infact this year alone we have innovated and already had two LIJF Jams and Vibes sessions so my jazz side is still alive, but Afrobeats is the sound defining this times and generation and one must move with the times, if you know what I mean. I see it this way, as a bridge: Jazz connects our past, Afrobeats powers our present, and together they shape our future.

Why is your outfit Inspiro productions with its current Planet Afrobeats initiative championing for Lagos to be declared the Global Afrobeats Capital of the World?

Because Lagos is the birthplace, the laboratory, and the launchpad of Afrobeats. Just as New Orleans is to Jazz, Kingston is to Reggae, Seoul is to K-Pop, and Nashville is to Country, Lagos is to Afrobeats. It’s not a wish; it’s a fact waiting for official recognition.

What exactly do you want this initiative to achieve?

We want Lagos to be officially recognized as the Afrobeats Capital of the world because that recognition with a masterplan builds cultural pride, unlocks year-round inbound tourism beyond Detty December, boosts our creative economy, empowers youth, and strengthens Nigeria’s global soft power.

Isn’t Lagos already benefiting from Afrobeats through Detty December?

Yes it is, but our initiative is more intentional. One season is not enough. Detty December is like a seasonal wave and its organic right now with no one really taking ownership; Afrobeats Capital makes it an ocean of 12 months year round cultural, economic, and tourism activity. That’s massive!

Who really benefits from this official recognition and declaration?

Everyone! Our youths, artists, DJs, promoters, creatives from all sectors, the hospitality sector, tourism, fashion, and even tech. Lagos as Afrobeats Capital means money, culture, and opportunities flow into the city all year long.

Afrobeats is already global. Why tie it down to Lagos?

Every global sound has a home. Jazz is global but rooted in New Orleans. Reggae is global but tied to Kingston. Afrobeats is global with Lagos as its heartbeat. Declaring it doesn’t limit the genre; it amplifies it.

What role do you expect government or stakeholders to play?

The play partnership and recognition roles. Government provides structure, infrastructure, funding and policy support. But the movement itself you know is grassroots and also online, driven by artists, promoters, fan and other players in the creative sector.They have been building with or without officialdom, government endorsement just strengthens it.

What inspired you personally to take on this Afrobeats Capital project?

Because I believe in Nigeria’s creative economy. Talent should translate to wealth. Afrobeats is our currently biggest cultural export, charity begins at home we can’t let the world celebrate it more than we do in Lagos.

This is about legacy, impact, and putting Lagos where it truly belongs on the global creative city map. There is a cause and we follow the famous statement by JFK – as not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. This is what we are doing for Nigeria.

Why Inspiro? Why Planet Afrobeats?

Inspiro has over 20 years of experience in festivals, cultural promotion, and creative economy projects. Planet Afrobeats is the new initiative we created to drive Afrobeats conversations, campaigns, and activations globally. It’s not a side hustle, it’s the future.

What does Lagos gain in the next 10–20 years if this succeeds?

Lagos becomes a global creative destination city like New Orleans, Seoul, Kingston or Nashville. We’ll see creative tourism, international investment, and cultural pride soar. Youth will see talent not just as art but as enterprise. The future belongs to cities and nations that own their culture, Lagos and Nigeria must own Afrobeats.

Who are you working with on this?

We’re engaging various media, artists, DJs, promoters, bloggers, cultural institutions, and diaspora communities. This is a movement, not a one-man project. We welcome everyone who loves Lagos and Afrobeats to join us.

How do you plan to carry this beyond Nigeria?

Afrobeats is already global. We are linking with diaspora hubs—London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto and other locations where Afrobeats is exploding. We plan on partnering with platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and others. Lagos is home, but the world is the stage.