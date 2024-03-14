Why Ladies Shouldn’t Settle For Man Who Earns N800,000- Rachel

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Rachel Edward has advised ladies against dating a man who earns N800,000 or less monthly, especially in Lagos State.

According to her, such a salary isn’t sufficient to cater for a woman, adding that such a salary cannot even afford more than a wig.

The BBNaija star wrote via her X page, “As a lady, you can’t settle for a man with N800,000 as salary in Lagos. One wig and your man’s salary is finished baby girl.”

Reactions trailing this post;

@OmotayoOfLagas said, “Out of every productive thing you can think of its wig that comes to your brain, no investment plan or idea on how the N800,000 can multiply in few months, just wigs, vibes and Insha Allah, later you will come and be foaming in the mouth that men are not taking you seriously.”

@DianaBest opined, “Let be sincere, N800,000 salary is too small now. Ahbi am I the one overreacting to it?

“What will N800,000 do for you in this economy? That money is too small.”

@LonelyAfrica added, “Want those luxe wigs and more? Get a job. It’s better to invest in sth meaningful instead of stockpiling wigs. Build empires with your partners, not just hair collections. After all, the best accessory is financial savvy paired with mutual support.