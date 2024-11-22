Why Ladies Shouldn’t Date Broke Men – Tacha

Share

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tacha has stirred reactions on social media as she urges women not to date financially unstable men.

The lifestyle influencer made this known while discussing relationships on the latest episode of the “Tea Me” podcast, alongside her colleague, Adekunle Olopade and social media personnel, Saidaboj.

According to Tacha, if men don’t date women they find unattractive, therefore attractive women should avoid dating men financially unstable.

Tacha said: A man will not date an ugly girl, so why should a beautiful girl date a broke man?”

Tacha’s remark has stirred controversy on social media with many netizens condemning her, while others rally in support.

