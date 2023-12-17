Why Ladies Love Extra Long Nails, by Martins Ifeyinwa

The trend of wearing extra long fingernails is not going out of style anytime soon. Though many frown at this weird trend, it has not affected the trend from becoming the rave in the beauty world. Professional synthetic fingernails Technician, Martins Faustina Ifeyinwa, spoke with Sunday Telegraph about the real reason ladies’ love for the extra long nails is not phasing out soon. Martins, who hails from Imo State and a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she studied Public Health, said that ladies love extra long nails basically to feel good.

“These long extensions has more to do with how women feel rather than how they look, to a large extent. It makes them feel stylish, confident and glamorous. Having these extensions is not a necessity of life but a luxurious service, and as such makes them feel luxurious and part of the high class people in the society. ‘High class’, because there is this belief that influential people, wealthy people always have well manicured long nails because they hardly do chores by themselves”, she said.

Speaking about the job she does as a professional nails technician, Ifeyinwa said she mostly helps ladies enhance their beauty game by providing exclusive nail services, including sales of customized press-on nails, which she recently included into her business. “I started customizing press-on nails as a way of meeting the needs of nail lovers, who can’t get their nails done at a particular time due to tight time schedule. More so, there are ladies who crave to wear the extra long nails but only want to for a short period of time. This is where press-on nails set come in handy.

This is because they are detachable and reusable anyother time.” These press-on sets could be made as stick- on or acrylic set. These press-on sets are quite durable and reusable. For durability, in as much as stick-on sets are quite durable, acrylic sets are more durable. For reusability, both can be reused for as much as 3-10 times depending on how you use them.