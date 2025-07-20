Why Kwankwaso Must Carry NNPP’s Banner In 2027

In an age when Nigeria stands at the edge of despair and indecision, one voice rises from the political wilderness with clarity and conviction: Malam Aminu Ringim, an astute politician with a vast following in Jigawa State, brings the weight of both experience and conviction to this call. Having served as Chief of Staff to two different governors—first under Saminu Turaki and later under Sule Lamido—Ringim’s political journey is steeped in service, strategy, and grassroots connection.

In 2023, he contested the governorship on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), further cementing his loyalty to the party and belief in its ideals. With a passionate appeal woven from patriotism, principle, and the people’s pulse, Ringim calls on Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to shun the temptations of political merger and instead lead Nigeria’s rebirth under the banner of the NNPP. In this feature, we explore the moral weight of that call, the danger of political compromise, and the destiny that awaits Nigeria—if only the lion dares to roar.

In the theatre of Nigerian politics, moments arise when history pauses, looks a man in the eye, and asks: "Will you rise, or will you retreat?" Such a moment is now. And such a man is Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso.

Ringim’s political journey is steeped in service, strategy, and grassroots connection. He has fired the first shot of moral conscience into the political sky. His message is not whispered — it thunders: Kwankwaso must contest the 2027 presidential election under the NNPP. This isn’t just another political endorsement. It is a clarion call—urgent, reflective, and deeply patriotic. It carries the weight of millions of voices unspoken and unheard.

It comes from a nation where dreams hang by a thread, where insecurity prowls in daylight, and where corruption eats the bread of the poor. And in this silence of leadership, Ringim dares to say: Kwankwaso is not just the better candidate. He is the best chance Nigeria has to breathe again.

There are whispers in the wind—some urge Kwankwaso to align with the ruling APC, others float the idea of joining a so-called “third force.”

Ringim dismisses such distractions with poetic finality. “To join the APC now,” he says, “is like patching a leaking boat in the middle of a storm—it delays the sinking, but does not save the voyage.” Indeed, the APC—under President Bola Tinubu—is already laden with the baggage of disillusionment. Its roof is cracking under the weight of unfulfilled promises, and its foundation is restless with rival ambitions. What good would it do for a principled leader like Kwankwaso, a man forged in the fire of integrity, to melt into a house where the flame of hope has long died?

And the ADC-led coalitions? It is yet to prove the sincerity or ideological clarity needed to inspire a national movement. What Nigeria needs is not another merger of the same old ingredients—it needs a renaissance; a new dawn. A force not born from compromise, but from conviction. That force is the NNPP, and Kwankwaso is its soul. The call now carries even more weight following the final verdict of the court on the leadership crisis within the NNPP.

The judgment, which ruled in favour of Senator Kwankwaso, declared him the authentic national leader of the party. With this legal seal, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also officially recognized Kwankwaso’s leadership.

The verdict settles every ambiguity about the soul and structure of the NNPP, placing Kwankwaso at a definitive vantage position to contest the presidency. With full control of the party at both national and state levels, his path is now cleared—not just legally, but historically—for the journey ahead.

Kwankwaso is not your everyday politician. He is a statesman with a builder’s touch, a soldier’s courage, and a teacher’s heart. In Kano, he didn’t just govern, he transformed. Thousands of youths were pulled out of ignorance and despair into classrooms, workshops, and dignified livelihoods. Roads were built, hospitals revived, and dreams awakened. He stood against corruption, not with slogans, but with systems. He didn’t distribute cash to buy loyalty—he invested in minds to earn it. He walked among the people, not above them. That is not only governance—it is leadership in its purest form.

Ringim sees this, and so do millions of Nigerians. “We have tried others,” he says, “now, let us try the one who has never failed.” At 67, Kwankwaso still moves with the pace and presence of a man half his age. While other political leaders stagger under the weight of years and whispers, Kwankwaso walks boldly, speaks sharply, and thinks clearly. He is not a prisoner of nostalgia—he is a planner of tomorrow. In a time when Nigeria needs urgency, agility, and unshakable mental stamina, he offers all three. He doesn’t seek office for titles—he seeks it to work. To rebuild a broken nation, not to decorate himself with the crown of power.

No issue captures the collective Nigerian pain like insecurity. From Zamfara to Benue, from Sokoto to Imo, blood has become cheaper than bread. The cries of widows, orphans, and abducted schoolchildren have turned into background noise. Kwankwaso hears it. And it breaks him.

As a former Minister of Defence, he understands that peace is not built solely through bullets, but through justice, employment, and unity. He envisions a Nigeria where security is not a luxury for the rich, but a birthright for every Nigerian. This is not theory—it’s his burden. What awaits Kwankwaso is not a negotiation table—it is a battlefield of destiny.

To bow before party mergers or recycled coalitions is to trade gold for brass. The NNPP is not just a political platform; it is a philosophy. A new Nigeria, for real Nigerians. Ringim says it clearly: “Let Kwankwaso run. Not to make a point, but to make history.” There are times when compromise is cowardice. This is one of those times. Dear Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the time has come. You have walked among the people. You have built where others destroyed. You have spoken truth where others sold silence. Now, Nigeria needs you again—not as an adviser, but as her leader. You are not being invited to contest. You are being summoned by destiny. The people do not need a coalition—they need a commander. And the lion does not wait for the jungle to get quiet. He roars—and the forest listens. Let the lion roar again. 2027 awaits.

· Ezikiel Thomas, writes from Gombe State