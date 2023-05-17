Why Kwankwanso Met With Tinubu In France – Aide

One of the aides to the presidential candi- date of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has con- firmed a meeting between his principal and president elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in faraway France. Kwankwaso reportedly met Tinubu in Paris, the capital of France, where they had a meeting that lasted for four hours on Monday. In a telephone chat with New Telegraph yesterday, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party said the meeting was at the instance of Tinubu, who invited his boss to explore the possibility of incorporating him into the proposed Government of National Unity.

An online news portal, The Cable had reported the meeting yesterday but in con- firming the development, the source, however, ruled the likelihood of his party fusing into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The source said: “Yes, Madugu is currently in France with some of our leaders. “I am aware that he has met with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to explore the possibility of being part of a unity government.

“The meeting was at the instance of Tinubu who in- vited him and he went there to secure the proposal that is on offer and he is expected to be back on Wednesday to brief members.” Meanwhile, another source added that: “The President-elect and Senator Kwankwaso met for over four hours behind closed doors in Paris on Monday. “The meeting which start- ed at about 12.30pm ended at about 4.45pm. “The meeting was at- tended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. “Kwankwaso was ac- companied to the meeting by member elect from Kano Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin.”

The source said: “Senator Oluremi Tinubu was also there to receive Kwank- waso’s wife Hajia Salamatu who came with her husband. “Discussions were cen- tred on their long term friendship since their days in the National Assembly in 1992, national unity and de- velopment, priorities for the new government, National Assembly contests and the plan by the President elect for a government of nation- al unity which Kwankwaso has in principle accepted to join.” The source, however, dis- closed that Tinubu plans to reconcile Governor Abdul- lahi Ganduje of Kano State and Kwankwaso, following the ‘cold war’ after the 2015 general election.