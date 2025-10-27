Nollywood actor and movie Director, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has shed light on why kissing scenes are prevalent in Nigerian movies.

In a recent interview on Rubbin’ Minds, the renowned actor attributed their inclusion to audience demand and market trends, stating that producers use them because they sell.

Etim-Effiong suggested that a more creative approach would be to explore alternative ways of expressing intimacy and affection on screen.

“The average Nollywood script says, ‘kiss passionately’ or ‘hug,’ and they (producers) do it on purpose because that’s what they’re selling, especially on certain platforms. That’s what the audience wants, it’s demand and supply.

“But I think a braver way is to explore other forms of intimacy and create new ways to express affection,” he said.

The actor has faced controversy over his romantic roles, particularly after a passionate kissing scene with co-star Bolaji Ogunmola in a Summer Rain film promotion.

“The fact that I play a lot of romantic roles in the industry today means that I get to have kissing scenes sometimes. People feel it’s become one too many, but the question should go to the producers. Why are they expressing affection and intimacy only a certain way?

“There are several other ways you can show affection. There are downsides to everything, but when you’re a focused person, you don’t let naysayers get to you. You just focus on your business and do what you have to do,” he said.

His wife, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, expressed support for his work, saying she’s unbothered by his on-screen roles.

Etim-Effiong emphasised the importance of staying focused on his purpose as an actor and not letting criticism deter him.

He also shared that his faith guides his career choices and that he prays before taking on roles that involve kissing scenes, stating that acting is a form of worship and a way to tell inspiring stories.

“I get all my inspiration from God. I go on my knees and pray before I go to set and kiss.

“My family is my garden, then my work. It becomes a purpose to me, and that’s why I had the courage to quit engineering, a well-paying job, to go into storytelling. It felt like a calling. I have no problem acting and telling stories that inspire people; it’s a form of worship,” the actor added.