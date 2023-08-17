Why Kidnapping Persists In Ebonyi LG – Stakeholder

A stakeholder in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mazi Ogbonnia Onu has revealed why kidnapping persists in the local government.

New Telegraph recalls that there have been incidents of kidnapping in the local government for some years now with lives lost.

Few days a ago, about five persons were kidnapped and have not been released till today.

A stakeholder of the local government, Mazi Ogbonnia Onu while speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, said the menace started during a former administration in the local government when herdsmen invaded farms of indigenes of the area and destroyed their farms which led to the confiscation of their cows and killing of one of the herdsmen.

He noted that the problem was resolved during a stakeholders’ meeting of the local government with the herdsmen with compensation paid and that since then, kidnapping has become a recurring decimal in the mineral-rich local government.

He expressed dismay that the crime has persisted under the present administration in the local government which he said waded into the menace to prevent the occurrences immediately after it came on board last year.

He called for the release of the four persons from the area including a couple and their daughter who were kidnapped recently by the local government and have not been released.

Onu, a member of the state elders’ council said “The issue of kidnapping has become a serious problem. It dated back to the past administration in the local government when herdsmen led their cows and invaded people’s farms and there was a reprisal attack from the village and one of them died.

“That was when all these things started. I linked them to the then Chairman of the local government and a stakeholders meeting was called and we were all there. After the meeting, they took the corpse away.

“There were other incidents that took place in the same place where some indigenes took away some cows and stocked in their places. That was also reconciled and money was paid for those cows as compensation.

“Now, kidnappers suddenly re-appeared from Lokpanta, a border on the local government and the kidnappers find it very easy to escape from that border.

“These kidnappers killed four persons from Amaze. When they caught some people on that same route, a ransom was paid and from that time, they started collecting ransom.

“Immediately the present Chairman of the local government came in, he waded into the matter through the effort of police and local vigilante”.