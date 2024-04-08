Why Kidnapping, Other Crimes Dropped In Abia, By Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has explained that the effective deployment of the security vote is the reason for the peace being enjoyed in the state. Otti said this while fielding questions from journalists at the monthly media interaction that the prudent use of the security vote led to the rescue of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Abia State University, Uturu, Prof. Godwin Emezue, kidnapped last year, unhurt.

Governor Otti said Prof. Emezue was not only successfully rescued, but that the kidnappers were arrested. “They are asking whether we use magic. We didn’t use magic. The leader of the gang was picked up at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while trying to board a flight to Turkey; the second mastermind was arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Now they know there’s no hiding place for them.” According to the governor, the two had since been returned to Abia State to answer for their crimes. The governor added that the arrest was made possible by the efforts of ‘Operation Crush,’ a joint security team set up by his administration which he said is yielding the desired results in rooting out criminals.