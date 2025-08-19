Why Jonathan Should Support Obi In 2027, By Tanko

Dr Yunusa Tanko is the National Coordinator of Obidient Movement. In this interview, he speaks on Peter Obi’s 2027 game plan, his talks with the opposition coalition and possible next move ahead of the general election, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU writes

There appears to be trouble in the coalition camp given the leaked memo that the Obidient Movement is concerned about the set-up of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). What can you tell us about the facts of the matter?

Well, the leader of the Obidient Movement is His Excellency Peter Obi, and he has made it categorically clear that he is into a coalition, a coalition of individuals who believe that Nigerians are in hunger, insecure, dwindling educational situation, berserk economic situation, and there’s no clear direction.

So, as a champion of good governance, he is determined to join other colleagues to work together to find a solution out of the situation. Right from the beginning, he had made his position very clear that he is joining this particular coalition for the 2027 general election.

I’m still a member of the Labour Party, and I must make it very clear that I am happy that the coalition’s chairman has said that certain individuals like Obi and Nasir El-Rufai are exempted until the time they say this is when they are going to do A, B, C. So, it’s a clear situation, there’s no ambiguity in it. Obi is a card-carrying member of Labour Party.

He has not joined two political parties, only one. The idea is that it’s just individuals that are discussing. The political parties have not yet joined the coalition or discussed about working together as a team, but individuals are very much involved with their own colleagues.

So, the issue of marginalising the Obidient Movement as far as the set-up of the coalition is concerned, is just not true?

At an initial stage, we have issues that we needed to make sure that they are being created. And, you know, Obi is a democrat. He listens to his people, and once his people speak, he listens to them and finds solutions to it.

I think some of our people who are not too happy with certain situations find a way of communicating to him, and I think those who need to listen to him are listening.

What do you think of the confusion and crisis in the ADC over the legitimacy of its leadership, and how concerned are you as someone, whose principle is aligned with the coalition?

Well, I’m only happy that they’ve been able to find their bearing. And I think by now, the chairman of the ADC, who is, of course, Senator David Mark and others are now appearing on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

That’s very important. So, there’s legitimacy in leadership. All other things can be carried along, I mean, they can Dr Yunusa Tanko is the National Coordinator of Obidient Movement.

That is the reason why it’s very important that a person like Obi, who has stood firm in the quest and demand for good governance in Nigeria, has also pitched tent and leading this particular charge as required.

You said it’s a good thing that the ADC is willing to extend some sort of olive branch to allow key players like Obi and El-Rufai to exist in two different political parties. What do you make of the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that they want to bring Obi back to the party, and that it is 50-50 with Obi about PDP, ADC and Labour Party, and where does he stand at the moment?

He is a very humble democrat and appreciative to all of these calls by all of them. It may amaze you to know that out of the 16 political parties, I can say that eight are beckoning on Obi, not because he’s the most handsome person but because he represents an interest. The interest is about the Nigerian youth, who he stands for, and protecting their interests.

He is speaking the language they understand, and that’s why they are continuously demanding for him to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, when you have such a humongous support as a leader, what you need to do is bring everybody on board and lead the charge.

That’s exactly what he’s trying to do; to make sure that everybody who believes in the area of emancipating the Nigerian people from hunger, poverty, and educational deprivation, work together as a team.

When you get that, the momentum will be strong for you, and that’s exactly what he’s looking at. So, the beckoning by all these political parties is a welcome development; it gives strength to the coalition.

But a lot of people are not necessarily convinced that keeping all those options open is necessarily the best political move. Would you say that he’s keeping all his options open, whether it’s Labour Party, PDP or ADC?

Many of our people are not used to different styles of politics, and he has brought something new. If you are the one that people are beckoning on in a large number, would you throw away any of them who is beckoning on you?

What is the target? To win election, and when it’s the issue of winning elections, you have a humble politician who has been able to connect with the people, showing the level of how you can pull people out of poverty, giving a reverse method on how you can lead and change the narrative of politics. Obi, as quoted by one of my colleagues, Peter Ameh, conquered greed.

He did not only conquer greed; he also annihilated selfishness. He annihilated selfishness, meaning that he’s ready to accommodate everybody, so that they can be able to work together as a team. He’s not going to become president and start searching for solutions to the problem because he already knows the solution to the problem.

Do you think Obi has what it takes to do the impossible; to conquer the greed in other political parties by uniting all these opposition forces under one umbrella?

He told me a story. One of his commissioners; by the way, he has almost 60 per cent of his commissioners were females. In fact, his chief of staff was a female.

That’s to tell you the level of trust he has in the gender perspective. He told all of them, you can earn legitimate earning and live credibly well than engaging in corruption.

This means that if there’s a contract being given, nobody is expected to inflate it, rather do the work and then get your own credit. That was how the commissioners work together with him as a team. He moved around with his commissioners in a bus.

They argue with each other on issues and he yields to superior argument. Those are the kind of people we want in leadership, not those who will give you authoritarian kinds of view.

When you talk about character, you can find it in Obi. When you talk about compassion, you can find it in him. When you talk about credibility, he is a champion in that. When you talk about consistency, you cannot take away that from him.

When you talk about credibility and accountability, Obi stands tall. He has not been able to wanting in any of these. In that case, why would you shop for another candidate when you have such an individual?

You’re talking about an ideal case but can he bring everybody under one umbrella?

We have a situation in our country where we’re depending so much on oil as a form of revenue. Now, here is somebody who’s telling you that agricultural can fetch us four times of what we are getting from oil.

That is the quality and character Obi exemplifies. We don’t need recycled politicians, who cannot be able to produce new ideas. That’s why in the Obidient Movement, we say a new Nigeria is possible.

Some are saying that former President Goodluck Jonathan has become the new bride among the opposition parties. Does that worry you that the attention is moving away from your principal?

Not with a pinch of a salt and I will explain. This is a time our northern brothers should be careful because they are dropping the name of the North. His Excellency, former President Goodluck Jonathan, should also be mindful that they are dropping his name.

He had a popular individual who supported him at the time of his need. So, it is the best time for him to support that particular individual because it’s time to make repayment.

The reason why Jonathan should support Obi is because the few who have held this country down over the years are trying to use him against the interest and the will of the people. What they are saying is that a Jonathan presidency will be easy to manipulate, maybe easy to be used by the North as against a credible person who is trying to change the narrative of your economic well-being.

The same people who are doing that calculation are trying to change the narrative and I’m saying this to my brothers in the North. We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be used because when they say, it’s the North that is bringing in Jonathan and all of that, he himself knows very well that the most popular candidate, as we speak today, is Obi.

The former president should be a very good father that he is. We should be able to encourage a new generation of leaders, so that they can be able to change the narrative. So, he should be careful so that he would not be used against the will of the people.

Are you saying that Obi belongs to the new generation because he’s part of the old guard?

No, he grew within the ranks. He has never been the president. He was a governor and everybody is expected to grow within the ranks. Had it been that he was not a governor, the question you would have asked me is about experience.

You said that Obi supported Jonathan before the emergence of the APC. If the former president was good then for Nigeria; why isn’t he good for Nigeria now?

I never said that he’s not good. I only said that there’s an advancement. When you have passed the Rubicon of leadership, you’ve already enjoyed your own position; it is good that you keep away from the stage, so that you can hand over to a younger generation. You groom people, so that they can be better.

Don’t forget, Obi was also a member of the economic team of President Jonathan. So, that way he has gone through the process of being trained, and he has become a man of himself. The only thing that is remaining is to hand over the baton to him.

Is there any conversation between Jonathan and Obi?

They have an excellent and beautiful relationship, so there’s this symbiotic discussion.

All we are seeing is that Nigerians and indeed the world are looking up to a newer generation of leaders that can take us to the next position. I have my facts and I have already exemplified and put them on ground.

On Obi’s one term offer, a lot of people have pushed back on that, saying this is more about political strategy. What do you have to say in defence of those who say it is all just political calculation on his part?

There’s a lot of trust deficit in our country, so even if somebody is telling you the truth, you look at his face and say, maybe you are lying. I’ll give you a story.

Peter Obi visited Kano State some time last year during the fasting period and he was warmly received in the Mosque in Fage Local Government Area. In fact, we broke the fast with our people in the mosque.

There was no difference. It was amazing even to me and Obi said this is love at its epic level. So, he promised to support them on his own, without them asking him for anything. A month later, nobody heard them querying him or asking him for anything but he actually queried over why we’ve not gone back to fulfill our promise.

So, we went to Kano. Surprisingly to them, he presented them with a cheque of N2 million. That’s to tell you that it is time we start believing in ourselves. Obi keeps to his promise and because he keeps to his promise is the reason why most of the things he says in public become national issues.

Now, let’s even examine the one term issue. It is the turn of the South though unconstitutional. The South has already served two years with abysmal performance.

That, of course, has been clear. So, being a good democrat, who wants to respect the agreement of the people, Obi is saying he will not serve more than four years that is remaining of the South in order to give the North the opportunity.

Is that not fairness? Was he even applauded for making that particular statement? Is it not to the advantage of the North? The constitution did not say one term but I will tell you that Obi is some who stand by his word. So, he will not serve beyond four years if elected because has never reneged in his promise.