Why Jonathan And I Opposed Tambuwal’s Emergence As Speaker – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that both he and the then President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, opposed Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2011 primarily to uphold party supremacy and preserve gender inclusion in Nigeria’s legislative leadership.

Obasanjo made this disclosure on Saturday at a leadership colloquium and 60th birthday celebration held in honour of Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, ex-governor of Sokoto State and serving senator.

The event, which focused on leadership, democracy and nation-building, drew a constellation of political heavyweights whose paths intersected during one of the most defining moments of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

Explaining the logic behind the opposition, Obasanjo said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had resolved to support Mulikat Akande-Adeola, and felt that retaining her as Speaker would strengthen inclusion at the highest level of legislative leadership.

He said: “Our thinking was that if, for the first time, a woman had become Speaker of the House, she should be encouraged to remain there.”

Despite this position, Tambuwal, then a second-term lawmaker and former Deputy Chief Whip from the North-West, defeated Akande-Adeola, a Yoruba lawmaker from the South-West, polling 252 votes to her 90 out of 340 votes cast.

His victory was sealed with crucial backing from the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), then led by Bola Tinubu, marking a rare instance in which the legislature directly defied executive and party preference.

Obasanjo said the episode underscored the constitutional independence of the legislature, noting that the lawmakers ultimately prevailed.

“But your members thought otherwise, and you made your decision. And we supported your decision. Initially, even you were not sure of where we would stand, but we stood with you.”

Obasanjo described Tambuwal as a leader whose humility distinguished him in public life, saying, “One thing I saw in you was humility. Greatness that does not include humility is greatness that is hollow. Your greatness is not hollow.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who spoke virtually, confirmed that there were sharp disagreements between the executive and the House following Tambuwal’s emergence, but acknowledged the depth of confidence lawmakers had in him.

“When he was Speaker, I was the President, and we had some disagreements. But one thing I must give to Tambuwal is that members of the House believed so much in him.”

Jonathan added that Tambuwal’s ability to command loyalty across divides was a critical leadership quality.

“He held the House together. His colleagues always believed in him, and as President then, I appreciated that quality of leadership, even when we disagreed.”

Former Senate President David Mark offered one of the most dramatic recollections of the 2011 showdown, describing how Tambuwal and his deputy effectively forced him into backing their bid. According to him, they were unapologetic about defying the party hierarchy.

“They came to me and said, ‘Sir, whether you like it or not, you are adopting us as your sons. They told me clearly that whether the President and the party wanted them or not, they would emerge Speaker and Deputy Speaker and that I would sponsor them.”

On the eve of the vote, Mark said he deliberately ignored efforts by the PDP leadership to track down Tambuwal, saying, “For once, Mr President, I disobeyed you.”

Mark noted that the episode strengthened Nigeria’s democratic institutions and affirmed legislative autonomy.

Also speaking, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described Tambuwal as a future leader Nigeria should prepare for.

“We are celebrating a remarkable Nigerian leader. We hope he will live up to the prayers and expectations of Nigerians.”

On his part, Peter Obi said Tambuwal had consistently shown a commitment to consensus and national unity.

“He is a man deeply committed to the unity of this country and to building consensus for development.”

Adams Oshiomhole praised Tambuwal’s stewardship of a politically fragmented House and recalled a personal gesture of compassion during a difficult moment in his life.

Akande-Adeola, Tambuwal’s rival in the 2011 race, rejected suggestions of lingering resentment as he said, “Only what God wills comes to pass. Tambuwal has been the Speaker and a leader. There is no animosity among us.”

The event was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, Aminu Masari, Udom Emmanuel, Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel.

Also in attendance were former Speakers Patricia Etteh and Yakubu Dogara; Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Minister of Housing Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha; and ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, Peter Obi, Adams Oshiomhole, among others.