Fulham Manager Explains Why Iwobi Can’t Be Dropped

Alex Iwobi celebrated his 100th appearance for Fulham F.C., with manager Marco Silva using the milestone to underline the midfielder’s immense value and influence within the squad.

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has once again highlighted his value to Fulham F.C. with a relentless performance in the FA Cup, prompting head coach Marco Silva to admit that omitting the Nigerian from his plans was simply never a consideration.

Silva Highlights Iwobi’s Key Role

Speaking to FFC Television after Fulham’s 2-1 comeback win over Stoke City in the FA Cup fourth round, head coach Marco Silva explained why Alex Iwobi was the only player to keep his spot in the starting lineup.

Silva made ten changes from the team that had lost 3-0 to Manchester City just days earlier, yet Iwobi remained indispensable.

“Alex, another game, it was not possible to rest him. Probably it was a good game to rest him, but we don’t have many solutions to do so, and the backline was solid enough,” Silva said.

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Iwobi has played 448 of a possible 450 minutes across all competitions, underlining how much the Cottagers rely on his energy, versatility, and consistency.

Unwavering Impact At Club And International Level

Fulham’s rotation policy saw Calvin Bassey drop to the bench, while Samuel Chukwueze missed out on the matchday squad entirely. Yet Alex Iwobi once again led from the start.

After Stoke opened the scoring, the Hale End Academy graduate came close to marking his 100th Fulham appearance in style, with a header that just drifted wide of the left post.

Since the start of the 2025–2026 season, Iwobi has made 35 appearances across club and country, highlighting his durability and value. For Silva, the idea of resting him may sound good in theory, but in practice, it remains impossible.