Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has taken to his social media page to react to a trending Nollywood movie which was inspired by his life.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a movie poster went viral, which depicted Gentle Jack playing the character, VDM.

Reacting to the poster, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to share his opinion on why he disapproves of the movie.

VeryDarkMan opined that he has no problem with his life being turned into a movie, but noted that he disapproves of the movie because they never reached out to him to tell his story.

He said, “I have a problem with it, to be very honest, I’m not even happy with it.. Baba Gentle Jack for write to me, VDM, what is your story? I want to play your story.”

“By now, I am sure most of you have seen the movie NOLLYWOOD DID WHERE LEGENDARY GENTLE JACK PLAY ME (very dark man).

“Honestly, I am not happy about the movie, it cr!nggd me I was so irrrtdd even watching it, they got the right character and our look alike, however, the story was just !rrrt@tnng”

