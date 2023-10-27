Why I’ve Not Move Into Benue Govt House – Gov Alia

…Laments decay, collapse of BIPC

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, blamed his delayed occupation of the Government House in Makurdi since his inauguration on May 29 on the alleged vandalization and looting of electrical and toilet facilities at strategic points including at the governor’s residence by the administration of his predecessor.

New Telegraph observed that the governor has been operating from his private residence in the Makurdi metropolis from where he used to come to the office at the government house.

Speaking with some journalists via his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Kula Tersoo, the governor however said former governor Samuel Ortom may not have masterminded the act but his subordinates.

“It is so embarrassing that when we came in, we saw that most of the things you see there were removed, the place was looted, the place was vandalized. I will tell you that what you call Water Closet (WC), the toilet buckets and the Air Conditioners (AC’s) were removed.

“I am ready to take you people (journalists) there to see things for yourselves, I don’t need permission from the governor before taking you people there because he has been hiding these things.

“We know, it may not be the former governor himself that must have done that but the body language will show that his subordinates did that.

The governor however said, the State Executive Council had, during the last meeting, expressed sympathy with him over the matter and unanimously saw the propensity for the award of a contract for the renovation of the edifice to make it more habitable and befitting.

According to him, “It was in the last EXCO meeting that a decision was taken that the state government should award a contract to renovate the place”.

Alluding to the worrisome state of affairs at the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), the governor said he “met a wrecked and collapsed BIPC where all the staff are also in trouble over the issue of non-payment of their accumulated salaries.

He said an investigation to unravel more details as to what caused the rot in the place was ongoing and would come out with findings and the next line of action to take.

“We inherited a wrecked and collapsed BIPC and the staff are also in trouble. They are suffering over a fault that is not theirs.

“The management that wrecked the place has been laid off, we are still investigating that. However, we have to look for money to augment what is in the account to be able to pay the staff”, he exclaimed.