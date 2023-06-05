Why I’ve Not Appointed SSG, CoS, PS -Nwifuru

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru, on Sunday, revealed why he was yet to appoint Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (CoS), Principal Secretary (PS), and other major positions in government.

He said he was the only governor in the whole country that was yet to do this because he wants to visit former governors of the state to ascertain from them the characters that serve in these positions during their reigns as governors

Nwifuru spoke in Emmanuel Catholic Church, Edukwu Agbaja, Nwofe in the Izzi local government area of the state during a special thanksgiving service to mark his inauguration as the 4th executive governor of the state.

He noted that only professionals in various fields will be appointed under his administration.

The two-term former Speaker of the state House of Assembly who appointed 21 Special Assistants who would be sworn in on Monday, however, said he will start making major appointments before Friday this week.

“Governance is different from politics, we must do justice to what is right as we believe in that.

“In due time, we will start the main appointments and I am sure that will happen before Friday this week.

“We will get politicians to do the job of politicians and we will get professionals to do the job of professionals.

“There are so many areas that need professionals to be in charge. We will discuss with the party to allow professionals who are not partisan politicians to take charge and handle them.

“Experience is the best teacher. I have been in government for a long, I have learned a lot of lessons, I have served two governors and I have benefited a lot of things from them, and by the special grace of God, our government will do justice to all the issues that concern the citizens of Ebonyi State.

“We are starting and there is no way you will go into the ocean without knowing the style of swimming and survive it. We are going into a very big ocean now and our luck is that we know the style of swimming and tremendous development is what we will give to Ebonyi State.

“I will visit all the former governors of this state. That is why I am the only governor in the whole country that has not appointed his SSG, Principal Secretary, Chief of Staff among others because I want to visit those that have served to tell me the characters they met so that I will now know the character I will take.

“It is not when you become governor, you get up and appoint your friend. Government is not all about friendship. My personal friends that are not willing to do the job of government, will not see their faces in government. So, keep it that way”, he said.