Nigerian Afrobeat singer and social media activist Seun Kuti has once again stirred public debate after openly sharing his unconventional views on prayer and spirituality.

The outspoken musician revealed that he has never prayed in his life, stating that he does not believe prayer, as commonly practised, has any real impact.

In a video that has since sparked widespread discussion online, Kuti criticised what he described as performative expressions of faith.

According to him, many public displays of worship are more about appearance than genuine spirituality, arguing that kneeling, shouting, or engaging in dramatic religious rituals does not necessarily reflect a person’s moral character or values.

The son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti insisted that true spirituality is reflected in how people live their daily lives and treat others. In his view, moral conduct, integrity, and accountability carry more weight than religious routines.

“I have never prayed in my life because I don’t believe it works,” he said in the video. “All these public displays — kneeling down, rolling on the floor, shouting — they are just empty actions. What really matters is how you live your life. Your life itself is the prayer.”

Kuti’s comments have generated mixed reactions, with some applauding his honesty and philosophical outlook, while others criticised his remarks as dismissive of deeply held religious beliefs.

Supporters argue that his message challenges people to focus on personal responsibility and ethical living, rather than relying solely on faith practices.

Known for his outspoken views on politics, religion, and social justice, Seun Kuti has never shied away from controversy.

His latest remarks once again place him at the centre of public discourse, reinforcing his reputation as a cultural figure unafraid to question societal norms and provoke conversations about belief, responsibility, and personal values.