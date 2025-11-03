Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, better known as Toyo Baby, has revealed the constant internal conflict she faces in upholding s3xual purity and moral integrity while navigating the pressures of fame, relationships, and career opportunities.

Taking to her official Instagram page in a long post, the Jenifa’s Diary star confessed that she experiences the same physical and emotional desires as anyone else, including the urge for intimacy, affection and s3xual fulfilment.

She emphasised that her abstinence is not due to a lack of temptation but a deliberate choice to prioritise her relationship with God.

According to her: “Sometimes when people talk to me about sex, purity, etc. I wonder if they think I don’t have blood flowing in my veins.

“It’s not that I don’t have all these feelings/desires, it’s not that I don’t want to be touched, it’s not that I don’t want to cuddle, it not that I don’t want to be kissed, it’s not that I don’t want to have a “hot s3x” like some would say to me.

“It’s just that more than anything, I love and honour God! And I hate to hurt Him. Everyday I have to make a choice, apart from my relationship with the opposite gender and sometimes my own gender, because sadly, we live in a world full of perverts, I have to make a choice in my career as well! Should I take the role or should I not take it?”

Olayode disclosed that she regularly rejects film roles, financial deals, and high-profile projects that violate her principles.

She admitted to moments of self-doubt, describing times when declining lucrative offers makes her feel foolish or like a failure, especially amid online criticism questioning her career trajectory or accusing her of being manipulated.

“I’M NOT THE MOST HOLY PERSON AND I AM NOT WITHOUT SIN! But I do my best every day to choose God over my feelings/desires, over my career, over money, over the next “blockbuster”, over anything.

“It’s not easy for me, I feel very stupid sometimes saying ‘No” to some deals/walking away from money/the next big project/ relationship, etc.

“Sometimes I feel like a loser, especially when some ignorant people start running their mouth on social media, talking about we don’t see her in big movies, she has a failed career, is she still acting, she’s bla bla bla’s puppet, etc. I sometimes want to tell them about the many scripts I have to turn down for the sake of what I believe…IT IS NOT EASY,” she said.

The actress also addressed public concerns about her personal life, particularly whether she will find a partner willing to wait until marriage.

She expressed confidence in divine provision, stating that God reserves the best outcomes for those who remain faithful.

“Those who genuinely always worry about me and wonder if I’ll get a good man, if we’ll be compatible, if he’ll not be gay, if he’ll not be impotent, if I’ll get a man who would want to wait till marriage.

“I appreciate the love/concern, and I PROMISE YOU I WILL! The God that I know gives the BEST GIFTS! Those who worry about my career, stop worrying”, she added.

While acknowledging her imperfections and past mistakes, Olayode framed her journey as one of daily renewal, choosing obedience over impulse in both personal conduct and professional decisions.

She concluded with gratitude for her path so far, affirming unwavering trust in sustained divine support regardless of immediate outcomes.

“God brought me here, tomorrow He might want me somewhere else who knows? In all, I know that God is a rewarder, but even if He doesn’t (which He will) I’ll still be here, nothing is going to change. I’m grateful for the journey and opportunity so far, I know that the one who has held me down for this long will carry me till the end”.